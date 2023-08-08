The Pfizer Mengele Experiment on 44,000 US Military Men, Women and Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
n this smoking gun report, Todd Callender provides condemning evidence that tells the full story of how Pfizer experimented on 44,000 American military service men women and their children to test their COVID vaccine bioweapon and then hid the adverse reactions to obtain the Emergency use authorization needed to inject the entire US population.
Blog Post with all the links:
https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2023/08/08/the-pfizer-mengele-experiment-on-44000-us-military-men-women-and-children-special-report-with-todd-callender/