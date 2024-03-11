Is the Antichrist and the image of the beast one in the same thing? Most would probably say no. I am saying yes. In this video I will show you a little bit about this. People gets all confused about what this image of the beast is. They think it is some sort of statue. But that's not what it is at all and not what John is showing us in the book of Revelation. Our view of the Antichrist and Bible prophecy has been messed up because of the lion doctrines of the churches and Christianity. The days are coming shortly when these lies are all going to be exposed.

You can also view my YouTube channel at ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will leave a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/MPUMv0qErUM?si=_lM4Eck5sWMfzDR_ You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected] I also highly recommend further studies on Bible prophecy and many other subjects that we need in these last days at the warning website with the following address larrygmeguiar2.com