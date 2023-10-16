The ROTHSCHILDS heirloom collection is being auctioned off. Why would they need to?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sincere question: Why would the Rothschilds, one of the richest families on the earth, be selling off their private collection of heirlooms, art, and historic pieces when these pieces often serve as a symbol of their high status and power?
When you browse the goods, they aren't just selling a few items here and there; they are. No, it's a two-week auction giving away piece after piece...
How could a family that once had a net worth of over one trillion dollars be in need of this money?
Or is something else going on here?
Someone explain this to me...
https://christies.com/en/events/rothschild-masterpieces/what-is-on