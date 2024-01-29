The 1000th published episode by a portal - of Lancet Loitering Ammunition being used in the SMO zone

Colleagues from the Lostarmour portal have reported the 1000th published episode of Lancet loitering ammunition being used in the SMO zone. This time, the drone targeted the Grad MLRS southwest of Kurakhovo, about 20 km from the front line, using a thermal imaging camera.

▪️ According to the collected statistics on the use of Lancets since July 2022, 32% of the targets were destroyed. Another 52% were damaged or incapacitated.

▪️ In 49% of cases, the targets of the kamikaze drones were artillery installations such as self-propelled guns, towed howitzers, and MLRS. This makes the Lancet the most effective Russian counter-battery weapon currently.

▪️ Approximately 12% of the targets were anti-aircraft missile systems and radars of Ukrainian formations, which are relatively scarce and highly sought-after weapons by the enemy.

▪️ About 10% of the Lancets used were equipped with an auto-target acquisition system designed for effective operation in the presence of interference from enemy electronic warfare systems.

The list includes only objectively confirmed strikes; in reality, there are even more. However, the figure of 1,000 episodes clearly demonstrates the scale of production of these loitering munitions and their use by Russian troops.