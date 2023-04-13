BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHOULD WE BE PREPARED FOR 115-120 DEGREE SUMMER HEAT EVENTS?
SOMEONE DIDNT WANT YOU TO SEE THIS

Should we be preparing for an equal and opposite reaction in this Grand Solar Minimum? People have all but forgotten about it. But are we prepared for that type of heat if we have equal highs to our record setting world wide lows? I bet that's gonna happen. GSMs are about events. Is anyone prepared for 115-120 in places that normally max out at 100-105? What's your strategy for mitigating this? Or maybe you think we re going to have a completely normal summer? Lol. What's the plan? Can't just put clothes on .. can't just turn up the heat... And the gross gonna blow... So, what's the game plan? Or are people ignoring this like all the other things they don't wanna think about? It has a very high probability. Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]

survivalstrokeheatpeparing
