Bible prophecy: And ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Stew Peters



In Matthew 24:9, Christ says: Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.



Damon Atkins began quoting scripture at a pride meeting on a public sidewalk and was swiftly arrested in Reading, Pennsylvania.



The Lancaster Patriot’s Chris Hume is here to talk about Damon Atkins who was arrested for quoting God’s holy scripture against the pride, homosexual meeting.



The District Attorney dropped the charges thanks to the video and the reporting of the Lancaster Patriot.

The police station was flooded with phone calls after the Lancaster Patriot released the story. This was a coordinated effort to silence Christians from speaking the truth to LGBT sinners who were attending the Pride event.



The Mayor and Police Chief have both doubled down and are claiming Damen Atkins was being disorderly. The city of Reading, Pennsylvania has a LGBT liaison in both the Mayor and Police Chief’s office. Paganism is the new religion of the state and it is celebrating sex crimes against children.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].