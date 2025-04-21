BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Detox from Vaxx, Heavy Metals, EMF Load With Research-Based Antidote - Dr. Robert Young
Acclaimed author of The pH Miracle: Balance Your Diet, Reclaim Your Health, Dr. Robert Young is a consultant to the MasterPeace team and one of the top scientists in the nation. Dr. Young is also a naturopathic doctor and microbiologist and is currently being held in the Vista detention center for his work exposing the micro and nano particulates in food, water, air, cosmetics, personal care products and vaccines. He describes how alkaline water contributes to a healthy lifestyle and how dangerous chemicals and additives have been mixed into the American medicinal market for decades. “People aren’t sick,” he says. “They’re being poisoned!” He encourages people to detox using MasterPeace, which he describes as a broad-spectrum, zeolite-based product, helping people feel better, think better, and do better in life.



TAKEAWAYS


Graphene oxide is a prominent chemical found in vaccine recipients that Robert has discovered and eliminated in his research


Humans are being deluged with heavy metals, toxins, and nanobot technology that makes them trackable and traceable with IP addresses


Dr. Young describes this poisoning as humanity’s link to the wireless body area network


No toxin or harsh chemical should be mixed into medicinal products, yet most medicines are loaded with toxins and poisons



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

LightBulb video: https://bit.ly/4cdkGOV

MasterPeace (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Donate to Dr. Robert Young: https://www.givesendgo.com/helpdryoung

The ph Miracle book :https://amzn.to/43VzHmg


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ROBERT YOUNG

Website: http://drrobertyoung.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Robert.O.Young/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsbpi7mIU9j52L2PfYkPJdg


Keywords
emfheavy metalspoisondetoxnano particleszeolitenanobotnaturopathicvaxxdr robert youngtina griffincounter culture mom showmasterpeace
