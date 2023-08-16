The Baileys (Sam and Mark) Story- Democide via Allophathic Medicine and State Terrorism

The final show-down has begun. All masks are off. They are so desperate that they don’t bother hiding their brazen evilness anymore.

Folks, I have tried to refrain myself from posting of repeating myself since everything that needs to be said has been said, and most importantly “the solution” also has been unequivocally and categorically suggested. Everything said has been playing out. Only “the solution” is nowhere to be heard much less to be seen!

Anyway, “unfortunately,” the Baileys’ story gets the better of me. In the land of Kiwi, THEY , the power should not be, finally and desperately try to “terrorize” the Baileys...well , with a very big “success!” indeed!

Ergo, I am compelled to spread this “great success story” of state terrorism at the Baileys a little bit wider. For it is a perfect proof of government’s destructive nature. Please watch the video clip and see how such government power works at its best!

So, keep searching for national saviors and keep voting, folks!

By the way, the so-called fearless CHD RFK Jr who has been “loved and praised” by who you know has been seen grovelling shamelessly to the Talmudic Jews. (Well, did I warn that ALL of THEM had been koshered?).

(I have a "gut feeling" with 101% certainty that THEY have been grooming this Jew fearing Yank RFK Jr to be the next Jewish clown in the White House as a desperate rescue of the "representative democracy deception"! You can mark my words!)

The Covid crime with its clotshot is not over as many useful idiots “dissidents” have proclaimed but has been pushed even harder in a different way with the coming of new “viruses and variants” such as “Eris!”

There is no way out of this evil mess for our Humanity to survive with freedom as long as the statist system still exists as the fundamental structure of our society.

After all, Government of the sickening evil minority, by sickening evil minority, for sickening evil minority. It has always been so since the dawn of "civilization" and will be so... unless We, the people ABOLISH it once and for all!

As always, it's your only one life. Do whatever you see fit before you die as everyone will die.

As for me, all I can say is Freedom is the meaning of life. It's the dignity of life.

