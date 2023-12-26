Create New Account
How Hamas Riots Will Be Used to Take Down the Nation, Plus John B Wells - The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
Christmas yielded riots in New York City that may or may not be classified as riots today by corporate and conservative media. We'll see. These riots are a dress rehearsal for the events that the powers-that-be may use to try to destroy the nation starting next year.


Nikki Haley seems to have been anointed by the UniParty Swamp. Her nomination would be a disaster.


My interview with John B. Wells was lit. All of this and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.


Stories Discussed:


https://slaynews.com/news/citizens-urged-prepare-2024-election-riot-season-draws-near/

https://discernreport.com/us-strikes-back-in-iraq-after-3-troops-injured-in-multiple-attacks/

https://discernreport.com/2024-will-be-a-year-of-catastrophic-war-in-the-middle-east/

https://www.dailywire.com/news/reporter-catherine-herridge-frets-over-prospect-of-black-swan-event-in-2024

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/17-illegal-aliens-fbis-terror-watch-list-encountered/

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/unproductive-congress-2023/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/12/22/top-5-revelations-from-biden-family-probe-in-2023/

hamasnikki haleythe jd rucker show

