How Hamas Riots Will Be Used to Take Down the Nation, Plus John B Wells - The JD Rucker Show

Christmas yielded riots in New York City that may or may not be classified as riots today by corporate and conservative media. We'll see. These riots are a dress rehearsal for the events that the powers-that-be may use to try to destroy the nation starting next year.
Nikki Haley seems to have been anointed by the UniParty Swamp. Her nomination would be a disaster.
My interview with John B. Wells was lit. All of this and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.
Stories Discussed:
https://slaynews.com/news/citizens-urged-prepare-2024-election-riot-season-draws-near/
https://discernreport.com/us-strikes-back-in-iraq-after-3-troops-injured-in-multiple-attacks/
https://discernreport.com/2024-will-be-a-year-of-catastrophic-war-in-the-middle-east/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/reporter-catherine-herridge-frets-over-prospect-of-black-swan-event-in-2024
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/17-illegal-aliens-fbis-terror-watch-list-encountered/
https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/unproductive-congress-2023/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/12/22/top-5-revelations-from-biden-family-probe-in-2023/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.