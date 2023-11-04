Starlink Weather Control & Geoengineering Extinction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
The Advantages of Starlink for Space-Based Weather Modification and Control
https://ts2.space/en/the-advantages-of-starlink-for-space-based-weather-modification-and-control/
Soldatenko, Sergei, and Rafael Yusupov. "On the possible use of geophysical cybernetics in climate manipulation (geoengineering) and weather modification." WSEAS Transactions on Environment and Development 11 (2015): 116-125.
https://climateviewer.com/downloads/On-the-possible-use-of-geophysical-cybernetics-in-climate-manipulation-(geoengineering)-and-weather-modification.pdf
Weather Modification: Chemical and Electric Weather Control
https://climateviewer.com/weather-modification/
New Surprising Explanation for Why Dinosaurs Are Extinct
https://weather.com/science/nature/video/dinosaur-extinction-may-have-been-due-to-dust-study-says
Dust Might Have Snuffed Out the Dinosaurs
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/30/science/dinosaur-extinction-dust.html
A 2-Year Global Dust Cloud Is the Latest Suspect in the Extinction of the Dinosaurs
https://www.syfy.com/syfy-wire/two-year-dust-cloud-paused-photosynthesis-killed-dinosaurs
Senel, C.B., Kaskes, P., Temel, O. et al. Chicxulub impact winter sustained by fine silicate dust. Nat. Geosci. (2023).
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-023-01290-4
The Solar Geoengineering Updates Newsletter (October 2023)
https://solargeoengineeringupdates.substack.com/p/the-solar-geoengineering-updates-da7