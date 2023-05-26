BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Do I Preach Judgment?
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 05/26/2023

A close friend of the ministry recently confided that it was impossible to listen to Pastor John’s sermons anymore since they only deal with judgment and negative things. As Pastor John prayerfully considered this statement, the Holy Spirit showed him that there will always be brokenhearted Christians who need love and attention from God and His people.

The Church must help them understand that God is a God of love but also of judgment, and just because God judges a nation, doesn't mean that He has stopped loving His people. There will be weak and sick Christians who are struggling just to survive when judgment arrives but God is not going to wait for these people to be healed; the body of Christ must minister and teach that God will still care for them even if the whole world goes up in flames. Whether you are secure in God or not, this is a message that will turn the spotlight on your life and where you stand with Him.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1173.pdf

Why Do I Preach Judgment?

RLJ-1173 -- FEBRUARY 15, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
sinjudgementrepentanceweaknessstruggle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy