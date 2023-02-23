BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maryland Lawmaker Pushes Controversial Vaccine Bill While Investing In Several Vaccine Companies
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 02/23/2023

Maryland Lawmaker Pushes Controversial Vaccine Bill While Investing In Several Vaccine Companies




Blurring the line between the public’s best interest and her personal finances, an investigation into Senator Cheryl Kagan’s investments is raising ethical concerns over SB378.




The bill would have lowered the age a Maryland minor can consent to a vaccine without their parent’s permission from 18-years-old to 14-years-old. However, those under the age of 14 could still receive vaccinates on their own with a doctor’s approval. The legislation went on to state that while a child can consent to a vaccine despite their parent’s objection, a child cannot refuse a vaccine their parent wants them to receive.




• FOX45 uncovered Senator Kagan’s latest financial disclosure statement, which revealed of the three companies she owns stock in, two of them are vaccine companies. One being Novavax Inc, the other is Emergent Biosolution.




🔗 ARTICLE


https://foxbaltimore.com/amp/news/local/md-lawmaker-pushes-controversial-vaccine-bill-while-investing-in-several-vaccine-companies



Keywords
companiesmaryland lawmakerpushes controversial vaccine bill while investing in several vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy