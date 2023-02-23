Maryland Lawmaker Pushes Controversial Vaccine Bill While Investing In Several Vaccine Companies













Blurring the line between the public’s best interest and her personal finances, an investigation into Senator Cheryl Kagan’s investments is raising ethical concerns over SB378.













The bill would have lowered the age a Maryland minor can consent to a vaccine without their parent’s permission from 18-years-old to 14-years-old. However, those under the age of 14 could still receive vaccinates on their own with a doctor’s approval. The legislation went on to state that while a child can consent to a vaccine despite their parent’s objection, a child cannot refuse a vaccine their parent wants them to receive.













• FOX45 uncovered Senator Kagan’s latest financial disclosure statement, which revealed of the three companies she owns stock in, two of them are vaccine companies. One being Novavax Inc, the other is Emergent Biosolution.













