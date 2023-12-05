BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“Impending Disaster” Coming to Aviation Industry Because of the Jab: Report
1817 views • 12/05/2023

A recent report from a highly experienced Australian commercial pilot suggests that “impending terrible outcomes” are coming to the airline industry because it forced the Covid injection on its employees. We discuss the report.  
Other stories in today’s show include:
@ 11:28 | Texas is going after Pfizer in a Lone Star-sized lawsuit;
@ 15:55 | Joe Biden wants more money to continue the Deep State’s proxy war against Russia;
@ 22:15 | An abortion clinic is including instructions for satanic ceremonies;
@ 27:00 | Former president of The John Birch Society John F. McManus discusses why Tucker Carlson is right about William F. Buckley, Jr. having been "one of the great villains of the 20th century."

Keywords
tucker carlsonaviationthe new americancovid jabpaul dragu
