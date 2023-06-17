TRUMP ⌛ 06-16-23 IT ALL STARTED 8 YEARS AGO TODAY 🙏✝️🙏

VfB's policy is to NEVER COCKBLOCK [IRL as well as in posting data]; but here we have extenuating circumstances:





1. GUN GRAB - see below





2. NO COMMENTS - if you don't have a comments section, then your posting is merely data I can freely aggregate...but I digress





TODAY IS THE EIGHT YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE FAMOUS “TRIP” (to put it mildly!) DOWN THE “GOLDEN ESCALATOR” IN TRUMP TOWER WITH THE THEN FUTURE FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES, MELANIA. WHAT AN INCREDIBLE JOURNEY IT HAS BEEN, & WHAT A TREMENDOUS SUCCESS OUR GREAT COUNTRY HAD, WITH NO INFLATION, THE GREATEST ECONOMY & STRONGEST (“THE WALL”) BORDER EVER, THE BIGGEST TAX & REGULATION CUTS, THE BEST EMPLOYMENT NUMBERS IN AMERICAN HISTORY, THE REBUILDING OF OUR MILITARY & SPACE FORCE, & MUCH MORE.





WOW!





TODAY'S TRUTH

