"If we farmers don't win this battle, then soon you will create a civil war in Europe."
687 views • 02/17/2024

Brave Dutch farmer issues a stark warning to the European political establishment: "If we farmers don't win this battle, then soon you will create a civil war in Europe."

"In all of Europe you can see that the farmers are actively being destroyed. They are creating food scarcity, and that is done on purpose!"

"The entire European and Dutch population stand with the farmers. They want healthy foods. They don't want insects... The farming sector is being decimated with lies and climate problems, that are being created on purpose."

"We will show you we mean business, because apparently that's the only way out of this. No more talk. We will fight back."

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

civil warclimate change hoaxdutch farmer
