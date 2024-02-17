© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Brave Dutch farmer issues a stark warning to the European political establishment: "If we farmers don't win this battle, then soon you will create a civil war in Europe."
"In all of Europe you can see that the farmers are actively being destroyed. They are creating food scarcity, and that is done on purpose!"
"The entire European and Dutch population stand with the farmers. They want healthy foods. They don't want insects... The farming sector is being decimated with lies and climate problems, that are being created on purpose."
"We will show you we mean business, because apparently that's the only way out of this. No more talk. We will fight back."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia