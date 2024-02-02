BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1403: Squeezing America, Excess Silence & Illegal Occupation ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
9 views • 02/02/2024

[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/02/02/sn1403-squeezing-america-excess-silence-illegal-occupation/]




This episode is plagued with technical issues in almost every segment, but the show proceeds forward. Remember those days? Where talking too much truth got us canceled? Feels good to be back.




Technical issues aside, that doesn’t stop the delivery of discernment. This week’s podcast episode is rife with foreboding pieces that foretell the future of our circumstances. As truckers head towards the southern border embodying the disdain Americans have for Joe Biden, we’re already beginning to see the effects in major US cities.




We come full-circle a couple times in this transmission, and that’s not by design - everything truly is connected. From the attacks in the Red Sea, to supply chain disruptions to migrants coming to America, all of these seemingly unconnected events are intricately woven together. The adversaries we watch for have been green-lit to carry out their agendas. We have to be mindful so that we’re not swept up in them.




Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/DEdzJrum


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected], [email protected]

podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
