Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stunned House lawmakers Friday by filing a motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), a source told The Post.
Greene (R-Ga.) made the move as the House finalized passage of a partial government spending bill to avert a looming midnight shutdown — and fewer than six months after House Republicans ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for passing an earlier federal funding measure.
Greene, 49, told reporters on the steps of the US Capitol following the vote that the latest funding bill was “a complete betrayal of all of our values” but declining to say whether she had “a timeline” for an eventual vote on Johnson’s ouster.
Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/03/22/us-news...