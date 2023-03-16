© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Written and published by Lucia on March 16/2023
Link to written transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/martyrdom-preface-part-1-my-place-hiding/
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Links to videos mentioned in this Word:
DO YOU THINK YOU ARE SAFE?, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znm-1atVJhA
IS OUR FAITH ENOUGH?, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yO-6AKOkEao
OSAS: THE NARROW WAY (I WAS BLIND BUT NOW I SEE), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESvbeZklqTI
PRE-TRIBULATION RAPTURE WORD: THE TESTING OF OUR FAITH, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPOcfwdp0LM
NEW WORLD SYSTEM - PART 1, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32aGLKKl8fI
NEW WORLD SYSTEM - PART 2, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRx-_vZxCjQ
LINK TO THE MASTER'S VOICE, https://www.youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog
WHAT HAS BEEN, WILL BE AGAIN, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NpK-amBrvE