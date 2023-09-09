Mayor Adams on the Border Crisis >> BOOMERANG <<<

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mayor Adams on the Border Crisis 🤡🎪🤹♂️
THEN - 2022: “I’m proud that this is a ‘right to shelter’ state and we’re going to continue to do that”
NOW - 2023: “This issue will destroy New York City”
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1699796563927973991