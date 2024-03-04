The CIA Started the Ukrainian War.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video looks at evidence from The New York Times and Foreign Policy magazine that shows definitively that the war in Ukraine was fostered and grown by the CIA and the American State Department. At the end of the Cold War in 1991 there was a chance for peace and the normalizing of relations between the United States and Russia, the Former Soviet Union. But that was scuttled by warmongers in Washington.