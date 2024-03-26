HOME school For Puppies l EP03. Munchkins Naming Center

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
March 25, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
It's time we name these munchkins! The director of the shelter gets creative and give each of them a very special names.
More videos about ‘HOME school for puppies’: • HOME School for Puppies
#Kritterklub #rescuedog #puppies #puppy
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOc7TCWNImw