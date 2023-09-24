Pets in Love





Tiny Street Puppy Shared a Piece of Bread with His Rescuers to Ask for Help

Credit to: sidewalkspecials

little puppy was happy with a small piece of cake given to him by a passerby! This is Gunnar, he was found by the rescue team by the roadside. Gunnar was delighted to see the rescue team. He even wanted to donate his little piece of cake to the rescue team! OMG, how can you not be touched to be in this situation! He wagged his tail, excited and greeted the rescue team!





