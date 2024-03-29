© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 Uragan from Primorye razes AFU strongholds to the ground in South Donetsk direction
The Uragan MLRS crews of the 5th Combined Arms Army of the Vostok Group of Forces from Primorye deliver missile strikes on AFU strongholds, neutralising manpower, armour, and ammunition depots.
Russian Defence Ministry