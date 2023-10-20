U.S. ship intercepts drones, missiles launched from Yemen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CBS Evening News
Oct 19, 2023
A U.S. Navy warship in the Red Sea intercepted several missiles and drones launched from Yemen, sparking concerns the U.S. could get pulled into a wider war in the Middle East. David Martin reports.
#news #yemen #navy
"CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" delivers the latest news and original reporting, and goes beyond the headlines with context and depth. Watch "CBS Evening News" every weekday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and at 12 a.m. ET on the CBS News app.
Subscribe to the "CBS Evening News" YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/1S7Dhik
Watch full episodes of "CBS Evening News": https://cbsn.ws/23XekKA
Follow "CBS Evening News" on Instagram: https://bit.ly/1T8icTO
Like "CBS Evening News" on Facebook: https://on.fb.me/1KxYobb
Follow "CBS Evening News" on Twitter: https://bit.ly/1O3dTTe
Download the CBS News app: https://cbsn.ws/1Xb1WC8
Try Paramount+ free: https://bit.ly/2OiW1kZ
For video licensing inquiries, contact: [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeKeYvkY5GQ&pp=ygUFeWVtZW4%3D