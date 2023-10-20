BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
U.S. ship intercepts drones, missiles launched from Yemen
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
74 views • 10/20/2023

CBS Evening News


Oct 19, 2023


A U.S. Navy warship in the Red Sea intercepted several missiles and drones launched from Yemen, sparking concerns the U.S. could get pulled into a wider war in the Middle East. David Martin reports.


#news #yemen #navy


"CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" delivers the latest news and original reporting, and goes beyond the headlines with context and depth. Watch "CBS Evening News" every weekday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and at 12 a.m. ET on the CBS News app.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeKeYvkY5GQ&pp=ygUFeWVtZW4%3D

Keywords
middle eastdronesunited statesnavywarshipmissilesyemenred seadavid martininterceptedcbs evening news
