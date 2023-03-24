CULT OF DEATH RITUAL SEASON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
322 | 41-Days of the Season of Sacrifice (March 22 to May 1)
Historically speaking, there are a great number of battles, wars, false flag attacks and tragic events that have occurred during this 40-day season of the year. And in most cases, the people were used as pawns in these manufactured events to further the agenda of a despotic elite.
