Union of the Unknowns - Interview w/ Laura Baker - Popes, Trump, deliverance, bloodlines

This episode of Union Of The Unknowns takes us into the spiritual realm of bloodlines, the power of prayer, deliverance and so much more with our special guest and beautiful friend, Laura Baker.



Laura has been a faithful follower & fierce warrior for Christ since her own deliverance some years ago. Her work does not come from a pulpit in a building…Laura is a hands on soldier in full armor, delivering people from strongholds that are firmly rooted in iniquities, often from many generations ago, within a family bloodline.

Discussion includes pope prophecy, Trumps recent pope meme, noahide laws, the importance of cleansing our bloodlines, and deliverance.



Noahide laws written into UN records already - https://t.me/cleansingthebloodline/491



All listening platforms for 'Union of the Unknowns' can be found at https://linktr.ee/uotus







