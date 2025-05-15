Use of Force Training Program – Smith Security Inc.

Master the skills you need to act legally, safely, and effectively. The Use of Force Training Program by Smith Security Inc. is designed for aspiring and active security guards in Ontario who need hands-on, PSISA-compliant training.

🎯 What You’ll Learn:

• Tactical Communication – Verbal de-escalation techniques

• Handcuffing & Baton Use – Safe, controlled, and legal techniques

• Ground Control & Defense – Realistic response drills

• Legal Knowledge – Understand when force is justified under Ontario law

• Professional Reporting – Write effective, court-ready use-of-force reports

• Certification Included – Get recognized, verified credentials upon completion

Learn more: https://smithsecurity.ca