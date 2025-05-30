BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🦴🔬 How Donor Bone Marrow Reduces Rejection Risk ❤️🩹
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
11 views • 3 months ago

🤔 Did you know that the source of bone marrow in transplants can significantly impact the risk of rejection? 🤯


🤝🧑 Join us as we explore this breakthrough with Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder, and President of Ossium Health.


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/4mhuet6v


👨⚕️ Kevin explains that when real bone marrow is harvested directly from a donor’s bones—instead of peripheral blood—it contains approximately 70% fewer naïve T cells 🧫🚫 These are the very cells that can trigger immune reactions!


✅ Fewer reactive cells mean less immune response, lower rejection rates, and better outcomes for recipients. 💉💪


😲 Curious how this compares to living donor procedures?


🧬💡 Tap the link in our bio or the description above to discover the science behind smarter, safer transplants! 📎👆

Keywords
biotechhealthcareorgan transplant
