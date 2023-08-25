Jeffrey Prather - Child Rescue, Deep State Dark Economy, Living Revelation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Retired Major Jeffrey Prather, has an amazing history in Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the Deep State, turned Whistle Blower, now your intelligence officer exposing fake news! Here's the best explanation of Jeffrey. "Jeffrey Prather shares the truth in a world that is swirling. He is the YODA of intel." CLAY CLARK
In today's show we discuss the movie Sound of Freedom and it's importance; Jeffrey's experience rescuing kids; about the Deep State Dark Economy; how we're living the Book of Revelation and much more... Please like and share
Jeffrey's Experiences: He served with Special Forces, Chief of Global Operations for the Defense Intelligence Agency, Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Fast and Furious whistle blower.
Skills: Author, Speaker, Martial Arts Master, Television and film actor, Firearms instructor, Chaplain.
Appearances: Fox News, Drudge Report, Laura Ingram show. Jeffrey has appeared weekly for over a decade on local TV and radio and breaks news on deep state cover-ups and fake news before it happens!
Jodi LoDolce
