Jeffrey Prather - Child Rescue, Deep State Dark Economy, Living Revelation
Warriors Rise
Warriors Rise
95 views • 08/25/2023

Retired Major Jeffrey Prather, has an amazing history in Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the Deep State, turned Whistle Blower, now your intelligence officer exposing fake news! Here's the best explanation of Jeffrey. "Jeffrey Prather shares the truth in a world that is swirling. He is the YODA of intel." CLAY CLARK


HOST OF THE THRIVETIME SHOW

In today's show we discuss the movie Sound of Freedom and it's importance; Jeffrey's experience rescuing kids; about the Deep State Dark Economy; how we're living the Book of Revelation and much more... Please like and share

Jeffrey's Experiences: He served with Special Forces, Chief of Global Operations for the Defense Intelligence Agency, Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Fast and Furious whistle blower.

Skills: Author, Speaker, Martial Arts Master, Television and film actor, Firearms instructor, Chaplain.

Appearances: Fox News, Drudge Report, Laura Ingram show. Jeffrey has appeared weekly for over a decade on local TV and radio and breaks news on deep state cover-ups and fake news before it happens!

DIA - Defense Intelligence Agency
DEA -Drug Enforcement Administration

https://americanmediaperiscope.com/the-prather-brief/

AmpNews.us
JeffreyPrather.com
RUMBLE: ThePratherPoint

Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
YOUTUBE:
JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here)
RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise
Brighteon: Warriors Rise
FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV
107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce
Twitter: @JodiL792
Facebook: Jodi LoDolce
GETTR: @WarriorsRise
TruthSocial:
Jodi LoDolce
If you feel led to support WarriorsRise - go to our donate page on the website or support us by using our PromoCode Below

MyPillow:
PromoCode: WR21

DrStellaMD.com
PromoCode: Jodi
Covicare Package

www.meehanmd.com
Natural Healthcare remedies
Promocode: Warriors23

For Cancer Killing Black Salve
Destroy-Cancer.com
mention: JODI
for Free Shipping


Keywords
fake newswhistleblowerdiadeaspecial opsclay clarkjeffrey pratherwarriors for christ risesound of freedomjodi lodolceintelligence officerampnews
