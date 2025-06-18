❌☢️IAEA has seen no evidence that Iran has a nuclear weapons program - head of the IAEA Raphael Grossi

CNN has compiled a collection of clips of Netanyahu making statements he has made repeatedly since 1996, claiming that Iran is close to developing nuclear weapons.

Iran not only was not actively working on creating nuclear weapons before Israel's military operation, it was also at least three years away from being able to produce and deliver one to its chosen target - CNN

BREAKING! IAEA AND PALANTIR Colluded With Israel to Manufacture War With Iran

Since 2015, the IAEA has used Palantir’s Mosaic platform (designed for U.S. military ops) to monitor Iran’s nuclear program under the JCPOA. Mosaic processed over 400M data objects, including satellite and social media, enabling 60+ SURPRISE inspections.

But during an AMA Palantir’s founder Peter Thiel was asked, "Is Palantir a front for the CIA?" Thiel replied, "No, The CIA is a front for Palantir." Most likely referencing their CIA funding and founding.

Even more recently, was recent as last week, Thiel fielded a question about Palantir's use in Gaza to which he said, ""I'm not on top of all the details of what's going on in Israel, because my my bias is to defer to Israel."

Why are these people responsible for the software of our international institutions???

On June 12, 2025, Iran leaked documents allegedly showing IAEA chief Rafael Grossi coordinating directly with Israel. Iran says the IAEA became a conduit for Israeli intelligence—echoing earlier claims from 2018, when Mossad raids uncovered internal IAEA files.

The June 2025 IAEA resolution: the FIRST in 20 years, citing 400kg of 60% enriched uranium. Days later, Israel bombed Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan. Iran accused the IAEA of providing cover for the strikes.

Meanwhile, Palantir’s CEO held a 2024 board meeting in Tel Aviv “in solidarity” with Israel. And Thiel’s circle, which pushed for Trump’s 2018 JCPOA withdrawal, now stands at the center of a surveillance network blurring the line between arms control and regime change.

Iran has now limited IAEA monitoring.

Critics, including Russia’s Yermakov and analyst Ali Vaez, warn that Palantir’s data could produce false positives from “dirty” inputs like Israel’s 2018 file dump, triggering inspections or war based on politicized intelligence.

INTERNATIONAL LAW IS DEAD.

We will continue to strike nuclear reactors in Iran.