Washington Casinos Washington has 35 Indian casinos owned by 27 tribes





Washington State has 35 Indian gaming casinos owned by 27 tribes. (Source: National Indian Gaming Commission, April 6, 2021)





The Washington State Gambling Commission has signed gaming compacts for Class III Gaming at 29 of the 35 casinos. The remaining six casinos operate Class II Gaming under the Federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. (Source: WAGC Gaming Compacts)





https://500nations.com/Washington_Casinos.asp









The new Trump administration could herald a remaking of the international order. How should the world respond?





If Trump’s activity is meant to bend existing alliances to US advantage, Europe should deal. If he genuinely intends to undermine national sovereignty, a tough line will be necessary.





The boldness with which President Donald Trump is remaking the rules of US diplomacy has been dizzying. His threat to levy tariffs against America’s friends comes at a bad time. Growth has stalled across many G7 countries, states are struggling to cope with inflation, and tariffs will be harmful to trade-dependent sectors.





https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/01/new-trump-administration-could-herald-remaking-international-order-how-should-world-respond









Pressure on China and pure 'trolling'





Why Trump is pushing an expansionist agenda. The president-elect is suddenly pushing to annex Greenland, reclaim the Panama Canal and absorb Canada, provoking longtime allies just days before taking office.





https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-take-canada-greenland-panama-canal-rcna186591









ANOTHER STAR ON OLD GLORY? New Poll Shows That the Majority in Greenland Supports Becoming Part of the United States





In the run-up to the historic inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States, much has been written and discussed about his stated territorial expansion objectives involving the Panama Canal, Canada and Greenland.





While many dismiss these goals as pure fantasy or, at best, as extremely unlikely, it turns out that in the case of Denmark’s territory of Greenland, it actually may not be so.





A new survey has arisen that found a majority of Greenland respondents supporting the island joining the United States.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/another-star-flag-new-poll-shows-that-majority/









Who owns the Gulf of Mexico and can Trump rename it?





The Gulf of Mexico is a major economic center for the US, Mexico and Cuba





President-elect Donald Trump is once again mulling a major, long-shot global grab — like pondering the “absolute neccessity” of America’s purchase of Greenland — ahead of his upcoming administration.





https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/can-trump-rename-gulf-of-mexico-b2675496.html









Trump Trolls Trudeau After His Resignation: ‘LOVE Being the 51st State’





Donald Trump joined MAGA world cheer and reveled in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation by taunting that the maple leaf nation will become the “51st state” of the U.S.





https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-trolls-trudeau-resignation-love-203636547.html