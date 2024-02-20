© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glenn Beck | Truckers Explain Why They’re BOYCOTTING New York and Standing With Donald Trump
New York has charged former president Donald Trump $355 million for allegedly inflating the value of his properties in order to defraud banks (despite ZERO banks losing any money). But truckers across the country have decided to protest the ruling by boycotting New York City and even New York state. Glenn spoke with some of the truckers and their message was clear: “Under no circumstances will I cross that bridge again.”
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn