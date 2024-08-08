STROKED OUT: ANOTHER MEDICAL DOCTOR DROPS DEAD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Maddie Giegold just raised a lot of money for her man, plus she killed more people with her toxic organs! It's a win-win from the globalist psychos' perspective.
Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)
https://invidious.incogniweb.net/watch?v=Bonw3Au5EjM
https://coronavirus.ucsf.edu/vaccines
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-maddies-family
https://www.facebook.com/maddie.giegold/
https://www.facebook.com/matt.taylor.75873/
https://fresno.ucsf.edu/ucsf-fresno-faculty/madeline-giegold-md
Movie clip: The Dark Knight
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report