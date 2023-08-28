Complete Media Silence: FBI Raided Home & Killed ‘100% Disabled Unarmed Veteran’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: FBI Killed ‘100% Disabled Veteran in his home, apparently he was unarmed,’ and there is total and complete Media Silence.
Gateway Pundit:
“It’s None of Your Business!” – FBI Refused to Tell Mother of Disabled Veteran Why They Stormed Her Home – Then Proceeded to Shoot and Kill her Disabled Veteran Son Theodore Deschler in Pre-Dawn Raid – No New Details Released
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/its-none-your-business-fbi-refused-tell-mother/
https://rumble.com/v3cmu4o-breaking-fbi-killed-100-disabled-veteran-complete-media-silence..html