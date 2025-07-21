🚨 Non-extradition policy made Israel a haven for US-Jewish pedos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Epstein affair, among other things, has highlighted one uncomfortable fact: Israel does not extradite criminals of Jewish descent.
Before he was sentenced in the US, Epstein traveled to Israel and actually told people there that he was thinking of staying due to this practice of non-extradition, US writer Darryl Cooper said during an interview with journo Tucker Carlson.
Between 2010 and 2016-2017, about 60 pedophiles from the United States found haven in Israel, Cooper alleged, citing data from the Jewish Community Watch, a group dedicated to preventing child sex abuse.
Source @geopolitics_prime
