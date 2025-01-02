The Bill Gates Foundation & Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the WHO, Ran a Simulation Called “Catastrophic Contagion”, Imagining a Deadly Pandemic in 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bill Gates Foundation, in Collaboration With the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the World Health Organization (WHO), Ran a Simulation Called “Catastrophic Contagion”, Imagining a Deadly Pandemic in 2025
This time, the outbreak, caused by an enterovirus called "SEERS", would have a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affect children.
The panel examined lessons from the COVID-19 crisis, discussing topics like societal control, propaganda, and the controversial closure of churches.
