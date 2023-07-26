Where in The Law Does it Say THAT!

What would it be like to have great wealth and then be asked to give it all away, could you do that? Music by Send Rain Luk 18:18 And a certain ruler asked him, saying, Good Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life? 19a And Jesus said unto him, a 20 you know the commandments, Do not commit adultery, Do not kill, Do not steal, Do not bear false witness, Honor thy father and thy mother. 21 And he said, All these have I kept from my youth up. So this guy was a devout Jew, He was doing exactly what the law required. Luk 18:22b Jesus said unto him, you lack thou one thing: sell all that thou hast, and distribute unto the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, follow me. 23 Where in the law does it say I have to do that, no way? And when he heard this, he was very sorrowful: for he was very rich. 24 And when Jesus saw that he was very sorrowful, he said, How hardly shall they that have riches enter into the kingdom of God! 25 For it is easier for a camel to go through a needle's eye, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God. Lets look at what this Rich Young Ruler got and what he lost? First he was probably in his early 20's and came from a very wealthy family, he grew up rich and couldn't imagine ever being poor? This took place around 30AD Titus Besieged Jerusalem in 68AD and destroyed it in 70AD. So this guy got to enjoy all his wealth for about 35 to 40 years max, He didn't get to leave a penny to his children, all his property was gone in an instant? What would he lose if he chose to follow Jesus, his material wealth, probably his family would have rejected him as insane? What would he have gained, new family, Jesus and all the disciples, experience miracles, Day of Pentecost, the indwelling and power of The Holy Spirit. True knowledge of God, Eternal Life, and the priceless gift of walking with Jesus for several years. NOTE: We don't know if He was saved or not?

