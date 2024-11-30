Russian airstrike west of Aleppo - ammo cook-off

Russian airstrike west of Aleppo.

Sounds like an ammo cook-off.

Terrorist groups announced the control over Aleppo International Airport.

Israeli media: "Channel 12":

The Israeli Army is preparing for the possibility that they will be forced to work in Syria due to the situation

Close coordination between the Israeli and American armies in anticipation of the collapse of the regime in #Syria and its repercussions.

Israeli media: Reserve Brigadier General Dadi Samhi to Kan channel: It is good for the militants' operation in Syria to continue to weaken the state.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense:

Reports circulated by pages and platforms affiliated with armed terrorist organizations about their entry into towns in northern Hama countryside, including Suqaylabiyah, Hayalin, Mhardeh, Lataminah, Halfaya, Taybat al-Imam, Ma'an, Souran, Maar Shhour, and other neighboring towns, are false. Our armed forces have established a reinforced defensive line and are in full readiness, high morale, and preparedness to repel any potential attack.

ℹ️However, if we review various sources (both pro-Turkish and others), the situation in Syria appears to be rapidly deteriorating.

There are reports of terrorist formations entering Hama, potential activation of terrorist cells in Daraa, and, most concerning, rumors of a possible coup attempt in Damascus, accompanied by videos allegedly showing gunfire in the city.

➡️Update: Rumors about a possible coup attempt have already been dismissed.

However the situation in Hama still remains unclear.

A Russian military plane landed in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

Statement issued by the General Command of the Syrian Armed Forces:

Over the past days, armed terrorist groups affiliated with the so-called "Jabhat al-Nusra" terrorist organization, supported by thousands of foreign terrorists, heavy weaponry, and a large number of drones, launched a wide-scale attack from multiple fronts on the Aleppo and Idlib fronts. Our armed forces engaged in fierce battles across various points of confrontation along a front line exceeding 100 kilometers to halt their advance. Dozens of our armed forces personnel were martyred in these battles, and others were injured.

The large number of terrorists and the multiplicity of confrontation fronts prompted our armed forces to implement a redeployment operation aimed at strengthening defensive lines to absorb the attack, preserve the lives of civilians and soldiers, and prepare for a counteroffensive.

With the continued influx of terrorists across the northern borders and the intensified military and technical support they receive, the terrorist groups managed in the past hours to infiltrate significant parts of Aleppo's neighborhoods. However, they were unable to establish firm positions due to the sustained, concentrated, and powerful strikes by our armed forces, pending the completion of reinforcements and their distribution along the combat axes in preparation for a counteroffensive.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces affirms that this measure is temporary and that it will spare no effort to ensure the safety and security of our people in Aleppo. It will continue its operations and fulfill its national duty to combat terrorist organizations, expel them, and restore state control and institutions over the entire city and its countryside.