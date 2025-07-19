Scientists Discover "Parasitic Entities" in Brains of Jabbed - Media Blackout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A world-renowned microbiologist has just dropped a chilling bombshell: the neurological damage caused by the COVID mRNA shots is far worse than previously known, and billions of vaccinated brains have lost intelligence and willpower.
For years, experts have warned that nanotech inside the vaccines was interfering with brain function, disrupting neural pathways tied to critical thinking. But now, there's something even more disturbing.
A new discovery: maggot-like organisms, foreign, parasitic entities - are being found in the brain tissue of vaccinated individuals. According to microbiologists, billions are already be affected… and the fallout will only accelerate from here.
