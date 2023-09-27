All The Wold's A Stage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 72: One big show for all the world to see. Once the people lose who they are, you can direct them to be anything you want them to be, including desperate. Right now, the lost don’t even know they are lost. Only that they are desperate, and that makes them dangerous.
New
24/7 streaming of all shows:
https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com
Website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org
You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/