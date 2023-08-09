Anbaric - Hymn Of Praise (instrumental)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My dear mother-in-law, Airi, recently passed away. She was one of a kind and fought until the very end. Just a couple weeks before she left us Airi and my wife took a hot sauna, eager to celebrate life, all the way. We had a truly close bond and she would always tempt me with the Finnish (strange) speciality meat sauce and mashed potatoes on Sundays. Airi, you will be dearly missed. / Kimmo