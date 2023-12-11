Research advances, highly technological artificial structures proliferate in the blood | La Quinta Columna

Dr.Wilfredo Stokes Baltazar, Guatemala

Research advances, highly technological artificial structures proliferate in the blood, whose function we are beginning to understand.

A 53 year old female patient reduced her body magnetism by at least 95%, just as her neurological symptoms decreased by 70%.

Her electrocardiogram showed a SEVERE AV block which responded to SPECIFIC TREATMENT.

Blood is produced daily, and its improvement is slower but objective.

There is a decrease in complex structures and luminescent corpuscles.

INOCULATED PATIENTS SHOULD NO LONGER GET VACCINATED.

