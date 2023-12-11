Research advances, highly technological artificial structures proliferate in the blood | La Quinta Columna

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr.Wilfredo Stokes Baltazar, Guatemala
Research advances, highly technological artificial structures proliferate in the blood, whose function we are beginning to understand.
A 53 year old female patient reduced her body magnetism by at least 95%, just as her neurological symptoms decreased by 70%.
Her electrocardiogram showed a SEVERE AV block which responded to SPECIFIC TREATMENT.
Blood is produced daily, and its improvement is slower but objective.
There is a decrease in complex structures and luminescent corpuscles.
INOCULATED PATIENTS SHOULD NO LONGER GET VACCINATED.
