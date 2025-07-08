BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Federal Immigration Raid at MacArthur Park Sparks Outrage in Los Angeles
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
50 views • 2 months ago

Federal Immigration Raid at MacArthur Park Sparks Outrage in Los Angeles

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Federal agents conducted a dramatic immigration operation at MacArthur Park, sending shockwaves through Los Angeles. Masked agents, helicopters, and armored vehicles disrupted summer camps and medical services, prompting fierce criticism from local officials and community leaders. Watch for a breakdown of what happened, reactions from residents, and what’s next as the city responds.

#MacArthurPark #ImmigrationRaid #LosAngeles #CommunityOutrage #DHS #LAnews #Immigration #CivilRights #BreakingNews

immigration enforcementlegal rightsnews updatefederal agentsmayor karen bassla protestsmacarthur parkimmigration raidlos angeles newsdhs operationcommunity outragesummer camp disruptionla activism
