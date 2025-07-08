© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Federal Immigration Raid at MacArthur Park Sparks Outrage in Los Angeles
Federal agents conducted a dramatic immigration operation at MacArthur Park, sending shockwaves through Los Angeles. Masked agents, helicopters, and armored vehicles disrupted summer camps and medical services, prompting fierce criticism from local officials and community leaders. Watch for a breakdown of what happened, reactions from residents, and what’s next as the city responds.
