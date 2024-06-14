ARTEMUS PYLE & THE LYNYRD SKYNYRD BAND & THE ASCENSION!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show on Friday, June 14th, 2024 from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time, I will be interviewing Artemus Pyle, the last surviving member of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Band, followed by messages on the Ascension from the Pleadians and Professor Albert Einstein. I hope you can all listen to this Out of this World Radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com