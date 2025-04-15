BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"The Emperor of Tariffs" - Chinese social media continues to mock Trump - TikTok
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
5 months ago

 "The Emperor of Tariffs" - Chinese social media continues to mock Trump.

Adding: 

The Maldives announced Tuesday it was banning the entry of Israelis from the luxury tourist archipelago in “resolute solidarity” with the Palestinian people.

President Mohamed Muizzu ratified the legislation shortly after it was approved by parliament on Tuesday.

Adding:

The U.S. rejected a G7 statement condemning Russia's strike on Sumy.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. informed its G7 partners that it would not support the statement condemning Russia's strike, as it aims to continue negotiations with Moscow.

Keywords
politicschinaeventscurrent
