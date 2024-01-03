AA_IB_334_Resolution_Wake-Up_Call

Create New Account
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published 2 months ago

Tonight’s show is a resolution wake-up call. I’ll delve into the importance of taking responsibility for yourself. In 2024 everyone needs to understand that no one is coming to save you, except you.


#NewYear #Biden #NWO #Self #Responsibility #Gratitude #Election #Trump #President #Holiday #Republic #AnomicAge #JohnAge


trumpelectionpresidentnwobidenresponsibilityrepublicgratitudeholidayselfresolutionanomicagenewyearjohnage

