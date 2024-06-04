© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚩 Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for the imprisonment of 'Mr.' Fauci to his face as she cites a new report where NIH scientists made over $700 million on cov*d royalties. "NIH scientists made $710 million in royalties from drug makers. A fact that's been hidden."
FULL hearing -