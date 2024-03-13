BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hormone Balance – Frequently Asked Questions
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
34 views • 03/13/2024

Hormones are special molecules that instruct our cells what to do and are vital to producing energy! As we age, our hormones can decline and become unbalanced leading to a host of symptoms that vary between men and women, depending on the hormones out of balance.

The thyroid hormone is primarily responsible for energy production and can be affected by unbalanced sex hormones (primarily testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone).  For women, the symptoms of hormone imbalance can include irregular periods, mood swings, sleeplessness, weight gain, etc. For men, the symptoms often include weight gain, muscle loss, lack of energy, low sex drive, brain fog, etc.

Join Dr. Hotze as he answers some frequently asked questions about hormone balance and how it affects both men and women!  If you have questions about bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, this episode is for you!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healththyroidhormoneswomens healthweight gainbrain fogmens healthmood swingsdr steven hotzewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy