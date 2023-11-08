Election results: Ohio enshrines ABORTION, marijuana into law!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Nov 8, 2023
Election night 2023 didn't go as planned for many Republicans. In Ohio, voters enshrined abortion rights into their state constitution and legalized recreational marijuana. And Virginia voters handed Democrats full control of their state's congress. So what happened? Glenn and Stu give their take. But it wasn't all losses for conservatives. Glenn speaks with Dom Theodore, program director for The Glenn Beck Program, about an amazing victory in Michigan against an out-of-control township board.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvi4HmjRX-I