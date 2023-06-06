‘This Is Not Pocket Change’: How Pediatricians Make BIG Money from Pushing Vaccines on Your Kids

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(June 4, 2023) “Doctors have been financially incentivized to vaccinate children for a very long time,” wrote osteopathic physician Dr. Joseph Mercola. “In 2016, Blue Cross Blue Shield paid pediatricians a $400 bonus for each patient that completed ten vaccinations before their second birthday, provided 63% of their patients were fully vaccinated.” A family physician with a thousand-patient practice could earn well over a $100,000 year-end bonus just from pushing vaccines on children. “So this is not pocket change.”
Full episode on CHD.TV with Mary Holland and Polly Tommey:https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/this-is-not-pocket-change-how-pediatricians-make-big-money-from-pushing/not-pocket-change-pediatricians-make-money-vaccines/